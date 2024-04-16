RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar
April 16, 2024  23:57
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday. 

The family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, 2022, following multiple organ failure. 

Bachchan, 81, will receive the recognition on April 24, the memorial day of their father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar. 

This award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people and society. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient, followed by Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle in 2023. 

Music maestro A R Rahman will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for contribution to Indian music, said a press release issued by the Mangeshkar family. -- PTI
