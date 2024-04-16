37 animals, birds rescued amid heatwave in Mumbai in two days





The India meteorological department had on Monday issued a heatwave warning in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts.





The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, in coordination with the Mumbai range of the forest department, rescued 37 animals, birds and reptiles that suffered from dehydration and sunstroke, and were found displaced in different parts of the city, said Pawan Sharma, RAWW founder and president and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.





Macaques, langurs, bats, parakeets, kites, sparrows, pigeons, crows, and snakes were rescued in the last two days, he said.





Ten rescued animals and birds died during treatment, Sharma said, adding that the ones responding to the treatment will be released into the wild once they are fit. -- PTI

As many as 37 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued from parts of Mumbai and its suburbs amid extreme hot weather in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday.