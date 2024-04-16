RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 Air India flights used Iranian airspace amid tension
April 16, 2024  22:46
File image
File image
Air India on Tuesday said some of its west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route on a day when some of its flights used the Iranian airspace. 

Flight tracking websites on Tuesday showed that at least three Air India flights used the Iranian airspace amid the Middle East crisis. 

Responding to a PTI query in this regard, an Air India spokesperson said, "as part of our continual operational risk assessment some of our west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route which is used by many other airlines". 

A source in the know said the flight path was a safe corridor in the Iranian airspace. 

"Air India will continue to monitor flight operations in the Middle East in close consultation with various safety and security organisations and regulatory bodies," the spokesperson said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia on AAP's star campaigners list for Gujarat
Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia on AAP's star campaigners list for Gujarat

Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.

29 Maoists slain in Chhattisgarh's biggest ever encounter
29 Maoists slain in Chhattisgarh's biggest ever encounter

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, the state police said.

Indian Army looks for counter-terror learnings from Israel-Hamas war
Indian Army looks for counter-terror learnings from Israel-Hamas war

Addressing mediapersons after the investiture ceremony of ARTRAC, Singh said the Army has to understand and study these scenarios so that it is prepared if it has to undergo a similar situation tomorrow.

IPL PIX: Narine delights Eden with maiden T20 century!
IPL PIX: Narine delights Eden with maiden T20 century!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul
Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

Wayanad will continue to support Rahul but not to the same extent as in 2019, when his margin of victory had been enormous. Articulate, to the point and speaking in fluent Malayalam, CPI's Annie Raja, had the people who gathered to see...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances