2 arrested from Gujarat for firing outside Salman Khan's house
April 16, 2024  08:22
image
Two persons including the man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai have been arrested from Gujarat, Mumbai police said on Tuesday.

The two were nabbed from Bhuj by a Mumbai crime branch team and they were being brought to the city, a senior official said.

The arrested men were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

Motorcycle-borne shooters had opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence in Bandra area, in the early hours of Sunday.   -- PTI
