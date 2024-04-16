RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 injured after fire erupts in metre cabin of eight-storey building in Mumbai
April 16, 2024  20:25
File image
Fourteen persons, including two children, sustained burn injuries when they rushed out of their homes in panic after a fire erupted in the metre cabin of an eight-storey building in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said. 

The blaze broke out in the metre cabin under the staircase at the entrance of Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Nagar around 9.48 am, the official said. 

While the blaze was put out in less than 10 minutes, 14 persons sustained injuries when they tried to leave the premises, he said. 

Chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Ravindra Ambulgekar said, "People sustained burns as they tried to leave the building when they found out about the fire. There wouldn't have been any injuries if they had waited inside their homes for the fire brigade to evacuate them safely." 

The injured persons included five senior citizens and two children, another official said. 

Three persons are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, while 11 are admitted to the National Burn Centre at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. -- PTI
