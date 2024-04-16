14 injured after fire erupts in metre cabin of eight-storey building in Mumbai





The blaze broke out in the metre cabin under the staircase at the entrance of Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Nagar around 9.48 am, the official said.





While the blaze was put out in less than 10 minutes, 14 persons sustained injuries when they tried to leave the premises, he said.





Chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade Ravindra Ambulgekar said, "People sustained burns as they tried to leave the building when they found out about the fire. There wouldn't have been any injuries if they had waited inside their homes for the fire brigade to evacuate them safely."





The injured persons included five senior citizens and two children, another official said.





Three persons are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, while 11 are admitted to the National Burn Centre at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. -- PTI

