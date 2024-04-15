RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union Minister Pralhad Joshi declares assets worth Rs 21 cr
April 15, 2024  21:24
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and his family have declared assets worth over Rs 21 crore in his affidavit for the Lok Sabha election. 

While filing his nomination as a BJP candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment on Monday, Joshi declared movable assets worth Rs 2.72 crore in his name, Rs 5.93 crore in his wife Jyoti's name, and Rs 32.03 lakh in their dependent daughter Ananya Joshi's name. 

The former state BJP chief has immovable assets worth Rs 11.24 crore in his name and Rs 86.39 lakh in his wife's name. 

The couple together have total liabilities of Rs 8.01 crore, according to the election affidavit. 

A Bachelor of Arts graduate, the 61-year-old Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister, a four-time MP, has no criminal case pending against him. -- PTI
