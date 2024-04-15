RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on concerns over Middle East conflict
April 15, 2024  17:03
image
Stock markets took a beating on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 1 per cent as escalating conflict in the Middle East and weak trends from global markets unnerved investors.

 Extending losses to the second session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a more than two-week low of 73,399.78. During the day, it plunged 929.74 points or 1.25 per cent to 73,315.16. The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to finish at 22,272.50.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Treated like hardcore criminal': Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail
'Treated like hardcore criminal': Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

The Punjab chief minister said he was asked by Kejriwal to visit different places for campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates.

Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on concerns over Middle East conflict
Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on concerns over Middle East conflict

From the Sensex basket, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

Strong shot of changing colour of medal at Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa
Strong shot of changing colour of medal at Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa

Shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa believes that the Indian contingent has a strong shot at changing the colour of the medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Will launch 55-day hunger strike outside EC office if..., warns Mamata
Will launch 55-day hunger strike outside EC office if..., warns Mamata

While addressing a rally at Alipurduar, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of removing the deputy inspector general of police of Murshidabad at the behest of the BJP.

KKR Vs LSG: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
KKR Vs LSG: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Did Phil Salt walk away with all the votes?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances