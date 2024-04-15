RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against his arrest today
April 15, 2024  09:06
The Supreme Court on Monday to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against a high court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

In a massive blow to the chief minister, the high court has upheld his arrest in the money-laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The high court has dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party leader's petition challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
