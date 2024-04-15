SC adjourns medical bail plea of NewsClick founder





A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta adjourned to next Monday the plea of Purkayashta, seeking bail on medical ground, as senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing him was unavailable.





Earlier, the apex court had directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Purkayastha.





It had asked the AIIMS director to constitute the board and submit a report which shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of the petitioner.





The direction of the apex court came after Sibal told the bench that the report filed by the prison authorities about his client's medical condition was not correct. -- ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the medical bail plea of Prabir Purkayastha, Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief, lodged in Tihar jail under anti-terror law. Purkayastha has been in jail since October 2023.