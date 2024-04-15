RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Salman's family reacts: Disturbing, unnerving
April 15, 2024  20:28
Police forensic team collects proof after two unidentified persons opened fire at actor Salman Khans home, Mumbai, April 14, 2024/ANI Photo
Police forensic team collects proof after two unidentified persons opened fire at actor Salman Khans home, Mumbai, April 14, 2024/ANI Photo
Superstar Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan on Monday issued a statement on behalf of the family over the firing incident outside their Galaxy apartment residence, terming it as "disturbing and unnerving" and said they are cooperating with the police. 

Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the actor's house here on early Sunday morning at around 5am before fleeing the spot, according to the police. 

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place (sic)," Arbaaz said in the statement posted on Instagram. 

Arbaaz said some people claiming to be close to the family were making "loose statements to the media" and calling the incident a "publicity stunt", which is not true as they had not spoken to the media. 

"At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," the statement read. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED nabs man who 'managed' AAP funds for Goa polls; 17th arrest so far
ED nabs man who 'managed' AAP funds for Goa polls; 17th arrest so far

He has been sent to the ED custody till April 18 by the court, they said.

Former England spinner Underwood passes away
Former England spinner Underwood passes away

Derek Underwood, England's best spinner in the post-World War II era, who gave a torrid time to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, passed away at Kent on Monday. He was 78.

Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan quits, Raveendran to take over firm's daily ops
Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan quits, Raveendran to take over firm's daily ops

Arjun Mohan, CEO of India operations of Think and Learn, which owns Byju's brand, has resigned from the beleaguered firm, which on Monday also announced a business rejig consolidating its operations into three verticals. Mohan had...

'Hardik is not a newbie, needs to adapt, use his experience or will be found out'
'Hardik is not a newbie, needs to adapt, use his experience or will be found out'

Former allrounder Irfan Pathan on Monday questioned Hardik Pandya's leadership skills, saying his inability to adapt to match situations and failure to come up with a proper plan has cost Mumbai Indians dearly so far in this IPL.

Stability in middle east must, told Iran and Israel to calm down: Jaishankar
Stability in middle east must, told Iran and Israel to calm down: Jaishankar

Jaishankar emphasised that the stability of the Middle East region was essential because about one crore Indian citizens live there and said, "a large part of our shipping passes through this region and also, oil comes from there."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances