Salman's family reacts: Disturbing, unnerving

Salman's family reacts: Disturbing, unnervingApril 15, 2024 20:28
Police forensic team collects proof after two unidentified persons opened fire at actor Salman Khans home, Mumbai, April 14, 2024/ANI Photo
Superstar Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan on Monday issued a statement on behalf of the family over the firing incident outside their Galaxy apartment residence, terming it as "disturbing and unnerving" and said they are cooperating with the police.
Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the actor's house here on early Sunday morning at around 5am before fleeing the spot, according to the police.
"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place (sic)," Arbaaz said in the statement posted on Instagram.
Arbaaz said some people claiming to be close to the family were making "loose statements to the media" and calling the incident a "publicity stunt", which is not true as they had not spoken to the media.
"At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," the statement read. -- PTI
