Salman home shooting: FB post traced to Portugal
April 15, 2024  21:43
Police and forensic team collect evidence after two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan/ANI Photo
The IP (Internet Protocol) address of the Facebook post claiming responsibility for firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence has been traced to Portugal, a senior police officer said on Monday. 

Prima facie, the shooters had conducted recce around Galaxy Apartment in Banda, where Khan lives, a few days ago, he said. 

The police suspect a VPN (virtual private network) was used for uploading the Facebook post, allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday, he said. 

A VPN establishes a digital connection between a computer and a remote server owned by a VPN provider, creating a point-to-point tunnel that encrypts personal data, masks IP addresses, and allows the user to sidestep website blocks and firewalls on the Internet. 

The FB post claiming responsibility surfaced on Sunday at around 11 am, hours after shots were fired by two unidentified bike-borne men at Khan's residence around 5 am. 

"The IP address of the FB post was traced to Portugal. We are verifying," the officer added. -- PTI
