RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Record Rs 800 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in Rajasthan ahead of polls
April 15, 2024  22:42
File image
File image
Over 800 crore worth of cash, liquor, precious metals and other suspected inducements were seized by different enforcement agencies in Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

According to the data released by the Election Commission, Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of seizure of inducements. 

State Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that a record Rs 812.77 crore worth of seizures have been made since March 1. 

These include cash worth Rs 36.79 crore, liquor worth Rs 41.71 crore, drugs worth Rs 121.79 crore, gold and silver including other precious metals worth Rs 49.21 crore, freebies worth more than Rs 563 crore and other suspicious items. 

Seizures worth more than Rs 20 crore each were made in 20 districts of the state. 

Gupta said that the value of goods and cash seized since March 16, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha general elections, is more than Rs 712 crore. 

The total value of seized inducements was Rs 51.42 crore during the entire period of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha General Elections 2019. 

He said that this time this figure has crossed Rs 700 crore even before the first phase of voting. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Head hits ton as rampaging SRH rout RCB
In Pictures - Head hits ton as rampaging SRH rout RCB

Travis Head's destructive hundred was the driving force behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's record-breaking 287 for three against a rudderless Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Monday.

Salman home shooting FB post's IP address traced to Portugal, claim police
Salman home shooting FB post's IP address traced to Portugal, claim police

The police suspect a virtual private network was used for uploading the Facebook post, allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday, he said.

Tamba who killed Sarabjit Singh still alive, claims senior Pak cop
Tamba who killed Sarabjit Singh still alive, claims senior Pak cop

But senior superintendent of police, operations, Lahore Syed Ali Raza told the Dawn newspaper that "Tamba is still alive but critically injured".

Kerala woman among 17 Indians onboard ship seized by Iran
Kerala woman among 17 Indians onboard ship seized by Iran

The father said that he has not received any updates from the state or the Central governments regarding his daughter's current status.

IPL matches in Dharamsala to be played on newly-laid 'hybrid pitch'
IPL matches in Dharamsala to be played on newly-laid 'hybrid pitch'

The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium has become the first BCCI-accredited venue to install state-of-the-art 'hybrid pitch' to host two Indian Premier League matches this season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances