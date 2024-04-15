RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai airport runways to be closed for maintenance work on May 9
April 15, 2024  17:39
image
Mumbai international airport's two runways will be closed for six hours on May 9 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance work. The two runways will be closed for six hours from 1100 to 1700 hours on May 9, airport operator MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) said in a release on Monday. 

 "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on 9th May 2024, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," the release said. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has already been issued to airlines and other stakeholders in December to plan rescheduling of flights ahead of time. "Hence, maintenance and repair work of the runway will not impact any flight movement or cause inconvenience to its passengers," the release said. 

 The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and aprons encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. The annual runway maintenance work involves inspection of the runway surface for micro texture and macro texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, as per the release.
