RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mulakat Jangla: Maan meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail
April 15, 2024  12:41
File pic
File pic
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail in Delhi, an official said. 

 The meeting took place in the 'mulakat jangla,' a room divided with a glass wall, a Tihar jail official said. He added that Mann and Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, spoke to each other via intercom.

 According to the official, the Punjab CM met Kejriwal as a common visitor, as per the rules of the jail manual.

 On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that the Tihar administration was not allowing Kejriwal to meet his family and Mann in person. The officials, however, said that Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and other visitors have been meeting the Delhi chief minister in the same way, twice a week.

 Security was already heightened with local police being deployed outside Tihar jail, given Mann's Z+ security status. The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is in judicial custody till April 15. 

 The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections". PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

'Salman would do anything to protect his family. He will do what it takes. Even if it means moving out of his home in Bandra, which he has vowed never to leave.'

Iran to allow access to 17 Indian crew members on seized ship
Iran to allow access to 17 Indian crew members on seized ship

Official sources in India said it is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians.

How to study PhD at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology
How to study PhD at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology

The selected students (20 seats are available) will undergo coursework followed by research leading to a doctoral thesis under the mentorship of a faculty.

FPIs jettison FMCG, auto shares in March voyage
FPIs jettison FMCG, auto shares in March voyage

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive (auto), and financial stocks during the second half of March. FMCG stocks saw selling worth Rs 4,939 crore, followed by auto (Rs 2,085...

This Desi Model Is In Love With...
This Desi Model Is In Love With...

...Aloo Parathas and Aate Ka Halwa!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances