Modi abandoned all responsibility for Manipur: Cong





Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the BJP ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's poll campaign engagements in the violence-hit state.





"The Prime Minister has abandoned all responsibility for the BJP-manufactured crisis in Manipur. However, his Home Minister has found the time to campaign in the state today, and we hope he takes the initiative to answer a few questions on behalf of the PM," Ramesh said in a post on X.





Since May 3, 2023, when large-scale violence broke out in Manipur, the prime minister has not visited the state even once, he said.





"He (Modi) has not even given an appointment to, or taken a call from, the Chief Ministers, MLAs, or any other political representatives of the state. In fact, he has barely even acknowledged the crisis, barring a three-minute speech that he delivered when forced to by the Opposition," Ramesh said.





In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi has visited the state twice to understand the situation and extend solidarity to the people of Manipur, he said.





"What explains the prime minister's refusal to engage with this issue, "indifference or cowardice", he asked. Ramesh said the situation in Manipur "verges on that of a civil war", with a complete breakdown of all law and order.





"More than 200 people have been killed, more than 60,000 displaced, and thousands of weapons have been stolen from the state police. BSF soldiers have been shot at, policemen have been killed, and mobs have stormed into and burned down Government offices," he said.





On March 11, Khwata Khunou, the last Meitei village in Manipur to have withstood the violence was burned to the ground, he said. -- PTI

