RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to stay in jail till April 23, says court
April 15, 2024  14:27
image
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till April 23. 

 Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier. 

 The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Police track CCTV footage of Salman house shooters, question bike owner
Police track CCTV footage of Salman house shooters, question bike owner

The police are questioning the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used by unidentified persons in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Should You Invest In NPS?
Should You Invest In NPS?

'Young investors with limited funds should ensure that investing in NPS does not crowd out their other, more liquid, investments.'

Treated like hardcore criminal': Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail
Treated like hardcore criminal': Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

The Punjab chief minister said he was asked by Kejriwal to visit different places for campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates.

When Boom Boom Met Thala
When Boom Boom Met Thala

'Met Mahi bhai after so long, felt good to catch up!'

Wooing Tesla: 4 States Pull Out All Stops
Wooing Tesla: 4 States Pull Out All Stops

'Gujarat is the frontrunner at present.'
'However, Tamil Nadu's robust automobile ecosystem and Telangana's aggressive incentives make them strong contenders.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances