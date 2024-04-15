Kejriwal to start ministers' review from jail





Pathak and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar on Monday.





Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody and is lodged in Tihar jail.





A person in judicial custody cannot sign documents which are political in nature.





DG (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal, in an interaction with PTI editors in Delhi, said, "Only two things the person is allowed to sign -- one is his legal papers or a complaint but those should be non-political in nature or about his situation, or letters to family members or property papers."





Pathak, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's national general secretary (organisation), at a press conference conveyed the chief minister's plan of action for reviewing the functioning of various departments in the coming days.





"From next week, the chief minister will call two ministers to jail every week and there he will review the work of their departments and give them guidelines and directions," he said.





"We will undertake whatever legal process are needed (to make this happen). From next week, when the ministers meet, the government will start functioning from jail in a proper format," Pathak said. -- PTI

