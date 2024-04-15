RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karma! Randeep Hooda on Sarabjit killer's murder
April 15, 2024  12:11
Randeep Hoonda at the last rituals of Sarabjit's sister in 2022
Randeep Hoonda at the last rituals of Sarabjit's sister in 2022
Some justice has been served to Sarabjit Singh after an accused in his murder was shot dead in Pakistan, said actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of the Indian death row prisoner in the 2016 film "Sarbjit". 

 Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday. 

 According to sources, Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

 Hooda, who played the titular role in Omung Kumar's "Sarbjit", shared a page link on X and reacted to the news of Tamba's death. 

 "KARMA. Thank you Unknown Men'. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served," he wrote, referring to Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, who died in 2022, and his daughters Swapandeep and Poonam. 

 Singh was sentenced to death by Pakistan after he was convicted of terrorism and spying in 1991. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in Jinnah Hospital Lahore on the early morning of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

'Salman would do anything to protect his family. He will do what it takes. Even if it means moving out of his home in Bandra, which he has vowed never to leave.'

Iran to allow access to 17 Indian crew members on seized ship
Iran to allow access to 17 Indian crew members on seized ship

Official sources in India said it is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians.

How to study PhD at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology
How to study PhD at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology

The selected students (20 seats are available) will undergo coursework followed by research leading to a doctoral thesis under the mentorship of a faculty.

FPIs jettison FMCG, auto shares in March voyage
FPIs jettison FMCG, auto shares in March voyage

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive (auto), and financial stocks during the second half of March. FMCG stocks saw selling worth Rs 4,939 crore, followed by auto (Rs 2,085...

This Desi Model Is In Love With...
This Desi Model Is In Love With...

...Aloo Parathas and Aate Ka Halwa!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances