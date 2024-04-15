IndiGo plane lands with 2 mins of fuel left: Police





In a post on X, Satish Kumar, who is DCP Crime with the Delhi police, said he had a harrowing experience with IndiGo flight 6E 2702 from Ayodhya to Delhi.





He said the flight's scheduled departure time was 3:25 pm and scheduled arrival time was 4:30 pm but at around 4:15 pm, the pilot announced that there was bad weather at the Delhi airport and that the plane had 45 minutes of holding fuel.





"The pilot attempted landing twice, couldn't due to bad weather and still wasted lot of time deciding the next course of action.





"At 5:30 p.m. (after a lapse of 75 minutes since the Holding fuel announcement) the pilot announced that he'll finally attempt landing at Chandigarh... finally the plane managed to land at 6:10 p.m. at Chandigarh Airport after a lapse of 115 minutes since the 45 minutes holding fuel announcement," Kumar said in the post on Sunday evening.





Kumar also said that he got to know after landing from the crew that there was only 1 or 2 minutes of fuel left. -- PTI

