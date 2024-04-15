RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC sets conditions for VHP's Ram Navami rally
April 15, 2024  18:27
File image
File image
The Calcutta high court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions to ensure the event proceeds without tension. 

The petitioners had requested permission for the procession, starting from near Shibpur IIEST to Ramkrishnapur ferry ghat on the banks of the Hooghly. 

Justice Jay Sengupta permitted the procession, stipulating that no provocative slogans are to be chanted and that it must proceed without stopping en route on Ram Navami, which falls on Wednesday. 

The court mandated that the procession will be held with a maximum of 200 participants and five volunteers will monitor that the number is not breached. 

The West Bengal government had highlighted unrest during last year's procession, indicating an ongoing NIA investigation into the incident. 

In light of this, the government proposed an alternative route for the procession, which the organisers contested, leading to their petition in the high court. -- PTI
