Ensure no law and order problem during Ram Navami rallies: HC tells Mumbai police
April 15, 2024  21:04
The Bombay high court on Monday asked the police to ensure the law and order won't be disturbed during rallies taken out on Ram Navami, especially in sensitive zones in Mumbai. 

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande also directed Advocate General Birendra Saraf to go through the alleged hate speeches made by some MLAs in Mira Road in January and determine if action needs to be taken against them. 

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions against the alleged inflammatory speeches made by BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane, Geeta Jain and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. 

The pleas claimed the speeches were made after communal violence and demanded registration of FIRs against the MLAs. 

The bench said the high court cannot prevent any rallies from being organised, but the police will have to take all measures to make sure that there is no law-and-order problem. 

Advocate Karim Pathan, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted in the high court that some rallies on Ram Navami are purposely taken through minority areas and outside mosques. 

The bench then asked Saraf, appearing for the state government, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. 

"Ensure that routes are changed. Ultimately, if there is a law and order problem comes, you'll face problems and police also has to face", the bench said. 

"We cannot stop any public rally. But we expect your officers to take appropriate action in accordance with law if there is any breach," it added. -- PTI
