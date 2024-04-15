Kejriwal to stay in jail till April 23, says court





Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.





The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage. PTI

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till April 23.