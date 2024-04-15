RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to stay in jail till April 23, says court
April 15, 2024  14:27
image
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till April 23. 

 Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier. 

 The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LS poll: EC seized over Rs 4,650 cr since March 1
LS poll: EC seized over Rs 4,650 cr since March 1

The commission said enforcement authorities have seized Rs 4,650 crore even before polling begins for the Lok Sabha elections and it is the "higher than total seizures" made in the 2019 polls

Muzaffarnagar: Why This Minister Will Breathe Easy
Muzaffarnagar: Why This Minister Will Breathe Easy

With the RLD part of the NDA now, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan would expect an easier contest than five years back when the RLD, SP and BSP had an alliance.

Ripley Review: Mind-Blowing!
Ripley Review: Mind-Blowing!

The show takes its own pace to pick up, but then when you least expect, it grabs you by the throat, notes Aseem Chhabra.

TCS headcount declines for first time in 19 yrs; hits campus route
TCS headcount declines for first time in 19 yrs; hits campus route

For the first time in 19 years, Tata Consultancy Services reported a fall in the net headcount for a financial year, witnessing its total employee base shrinking to 601,546 at the end of FY24. On a year-on-year basis, the company's...

e-Shram may open door to govt benefits for workers
e-Shram may open door to govt benefits for workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government will use the unorganised workers database - e-Shram portal - to provide the benefits of various government programmes to the nearly 300 million workers over the next five years, if...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances