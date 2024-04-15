Constitutional institutions not PM's property: Rahul





Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of attempting to capture all the Constitutional institutions of the country, he said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is a fight between those who want to protect the Constitution and those who want to destroy it.





He was addressing party workers and voters after taking out a roadshow in Vellimunda in this high range constituency. He said the Constitution is the document that protects the rights of all Indians regardless of the language they speak, the community they are from, the religion they practice and the state they belong to. "Everybody is the same in the eyes of the Constitution," he said.





"You understand very well that the BJP is attempting to capture all the (Constitutional) institutions of our country, one by one," he alleged. Whether it is the judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, ED, Income Tax department or the high bureaucracy, the RSS is infiltrating these systems by putting their men, he further charged. And on the other side, there is the INDIA bloc which believes that these institutions belong to India and not to any one organisation, he said.





"These institutions are not the personal property of the Prime Minister. They are the property of every single Indian citizen," Gandhi asserted. He said that every now and then, some BJP MP says that they would change the Constitution.





"Let me make it very clear, the Congress party will not let the RSS change the Constitution of India," he said. Gandhi further said that it is the duty of the Congress party to protect every single Indian regardless of their community, religion and state. This is the sacred duty of the Congress party, he added.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Constitutional institutions of the country are not his personal property but belong to every single Indian citizen.