Cong's Vishal Patil files nomination as Independent from Sangli LS seat





The Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had staked a claim over Sangli in western Maharashtra, but the constituency was allotted to the Shiv Sena-UBT as per the seat-sharing formula finalised by the three-party opposition alliance.





Recently, Vishal Patil and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli district met top leaders in New Delhi and requested them to get the Sangli seat in the state's sugar belt for the grand old party.





However, their efforts did not materialise as the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit bluntly refused to part with the seat.





On Monday, Vishal Patil along with his supporters visited the district election office and filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.





The Shiv Sena-UBT has fielded wrestler-turned-politician Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, which will vote in the third phase on May 7 along with 10 other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. -- PTI

Congress politician Vishal Patil, the grandson of ex-Maharashtra chief minister late Vasantdada Patil who was eyeing a party ticket from the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday filed his nomination as an Independent candidate in Sangli.