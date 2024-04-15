Christian leader, worshippers injured in mass stabbing in Sydney, 1 held





A church leader and multiple worshippers were stabbed during a service and one man has been arrested, according to the police.





Viral video footage circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment when, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, standing at the altar, was approached by a man in a black jumper who then stabbed him in the chest.





The bishop fell to the ground, enduring further attacks as parishioners rushed to his aid, managing to separate the assailant from him, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.





In the aftermath, video footage revealed the bishop on the floor as parishioners applied bandages to his head.





The episode was livestreamed.





Emmanuel, known for his leadership in an ultra-conservative sect of the Assyrian Orthodox faith and his involvement in the Christian Lives Matter movement, has attracted attention for his fiery sermons and anti-LGBTQ stance.





The police arrested one individual in connection with the attack, who is currently assisting with their inquiries, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. -- PTI

Just two days after a mass shooting-stabbing incident at a shopping mall at Bondi Junction Westfield, several people were again stabbed at a church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney, on Monday night,reported.