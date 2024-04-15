RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's idea that India has 1 leader insulting: Rahul
April 15, 2024  13:45
Rahul Gandhi at a Navoday Vidyalay
Rahul Gandhi at a Navoday Vidyalay
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of imposing the idea of "one leader in the country" and said it was an "insult" to the people of the nation. India is like a bouquet of flowers and each one has to be respected because it promotes the beauty of entire bouquet, the Wayanad MP said. 

 "This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," he said. 

 Gandhi was addressing party workers and voters in this high range constituency after a massive road show as part of his election campaign. He asked why India could not have more leaders and claimed that this line of thought is the main difference between the Congress and the BJP. 

 The MP said the Congress wants to listen to the people of the country and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture. But, the BJP wants to impose something from the top, he alleged. 

 "We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people," he said. Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck again from Wayanad, came to the constituency for the second time after the date of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

 He kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show. Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. PTI
