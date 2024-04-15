BJP will deliver on manifesto: Milind Deora





"The manifesto of the BJP is very good. What they say, they deliver. I welcome it," Deora, who recently joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) quitting the Congress, told ANI.





"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 4 crore families have been given permanent houses. Now their plan is that in the coming five years, they will give 3 crore more families permanent houses. This is a very good plan. I want to see this plan implemented in Mumbai and Maharashtra. This is the dream of Mumbaikars. Everyone should have permanent houses," he added.





The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, national president JP Nadda, other senior leaders, and senior union ministers at the party's New Delhi headquarters on Sunday .





The manifesto has the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare, and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). According to the BJP, the year 2025 will be declared the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'. The BJP election manifesto promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll".





The manfisto released by the BJP also focuses on bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Also, the manifesto of BJP features India's Olympics bid in 2036, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and a law against paper leaks, among other promises.





In its election promise, the party also aims to make the nation the third largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub."

