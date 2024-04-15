BJP will crack whip against Eshwarappa, says party's state unit

BJP will crack whip against Eshwarappa, says party's state unitApril 15, 2024 19:18
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BY Vijayendra said on Monday that the party would take disciplinary action against rebel leader KS Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as an independent in Shimoga Lok Sabha segment.
This is the first time the party has reacted on the issue.
Vijayendra said that his brother and Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election, will win the seat by over two lakh votes and people will teach a lesson to Eshwarappa.
Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister who had also served as the party's state unit president, has entered the fray blaming Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa for his son KE Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.
"We will take disciplinary action against him (Eshwarappa), and voters of the constituency will also take action against him. The more he speaks, double the votes that will come in favour of Raghavendra," Vijayendra said in Hasan in response to the 75-year-old's allegation of Yediyurappa favouring his sons and the party's Bangalore North seat candidate Shobha Karandlaje.
Speaking to reporters here, he said Raghavendra is a popular MP and people will reject such "loose talks" by Eshwarappa. -- PTI
