Biker dies on unmarked rope tied for PM's security
April 15, 2024  11:19
Modi in Mangaluru
A motorcyclist met with a tragic end after getting entangled in a rope that was tied across a major road in Kochi as part of security measures for Prime Minister Modi's visit, police said on Monday. Vaduthala resident, Manoj Unni, lost his life in the incident that happened at 10.30 pm on Sunday. 

 Police said Unni was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

 Meanwhile, his family said the rope was tied across the road without any warning and in the night it was difficult to identify it. "The rope was tied as part of the security arrangements for the PM's visit. However, there was no ribbon or any reflective markers to make it visible at night," a relative told the media. PM Modi will be addressing two public meetings as part of the BJP's election campaign in Kerala today. PTI
