11-hour server glitch hits Kotak Bank customers
April 15, 2024  22:50
File image
Kotak Mahindra Bank customers on Monday reported difficulties in accessing banking services for over 11 hours due to problems with the servers at the private sector lender. 

Kotak Bank customers faced difficulties in completing transactions like UPI payments, money withdrawals, and also accessing online banking in the morning and took to social media to voice their issues. 

Late in the evening, at about 10 pm, a bank spokesperson said, "Normalcy has been restored" on the tech servers. 

All through the day, the bank was working to resolve the situation and go back to functioning normally. 

Earlier in the day, the bank said that its "technical servers are experiencing intermittent slowness" and work is on to restore the services at the earliest. 

It can be noted that the Reserve Bank has been pressing lenders to be very diligent on such aspects and has also taken exemplary actions in the past against some lenders because of outages. -- PTI
