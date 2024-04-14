RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


World cannot afford another war: UN chief
April 14, 2024  09:47
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the "serious escalation" caused by the large-scale attack on Israel by Iran, cautioning that neither the region nor the world can afford another war. 

The UN chief urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

"I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, Guterres said in a statement on Saturday.

He said he is deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. 

"I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he said.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN informed the UN Security Council in a letter that Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives in the late hours of April 13.  

"This action was in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defence as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack" on April 1 against Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus, Syria.

"Regrettably, the United Nations Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law. Such violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security," the Iranian mission said.

It said Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defence when required. 

"Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute, the mission added.

"While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law," it said. -- PTI
