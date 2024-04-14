RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
We do not seek conflict with Iran, but...: US
April 14, 2024  13:32
image
United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has stressed that the US does not seek conflict with Iran but will not hesitate to act to protect their forces and support Israel's defence.

The defence secretary further highlighted that the US forces, at the direction of President Joe Biden, intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel.

"At the direction of President Biden, US forces in the Middle East on April 13 intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel's defense, and enhance regional stability," Austin said.

US Defense Secretary further condemned the 'reckless and unprecedented attacks' by Iran and its proxies on Israel.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions," he said.

US Defence Secretary Austin added, "We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel."

Moreover, Austin commended the bravery of US troops who stood guard to prevent further conflict or escalation.

"I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave U.S. troops who took part in today's actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners," he said.   -- ANI

IMAGE: Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle is pictured at an air base, said to be following an interception mission of an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, in this handout image released April 14, 2024. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Head has heart and soul on T20 World Cup glory
Head has heart and soul on T20 World Cup glory

Travis Head raised his career graph a few notches up in 2023, but the Australian batter understands that staying at that level is a challenging task, and the first stop for him in that journey is the upcoming T20 World Cup.

BJP manifesto promises to 'maintain peace in Northeast'
BJP manifesto promises to 'maintain peace in Northeast'

In its election manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- the Bharatiya Janata Party has vowed to implement the Union Civil Code (UCC), maintain peace in the Northeast, among other key poll promises.

Helped Israel take down nearly all missiles fired by Iran: Biden
Helped Israel take down nearly all missiles fired by Iran: Biden

The United States, Canada and the United Nations have condemned the Iranian air attack on Israel, with President Joe Biden reaffirming America's 'ironclad commitment' to the Jewish nation and vowing to convene a meeting of the G-7...

Gukesh back in joint-lead at Candidates chess
Gukesh back in joint-lead at Candidates chess

India's D Gukesh bounced back with a finely crafted game to outwit compatriot Vidit Gujrathi and regain his joint lead with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia after the eighth round in the Candidates chess tournament in Toronto on Friday.

India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel
India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel

India on Sunday said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances