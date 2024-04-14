We do not seek conflict with Iran, but...: US

United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has stressed that the US does not seek conflict with Iran but will not hesitate to act to protect their forces and support Israel's defence.





The defence secretary further highlighted that the US forces, at the direction of President Joe Biden, intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel.





"At the direction of President Biden, US forces in the Middle East on April 13 intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel's defense, and enhance regional stability," Austin said.





US Defense Secretary further condemned the 'reckless and unprecedented attacks' by Iran and its proxies on Israel.





"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions," he said.





US Defence Secretary Austin added, "We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel."





Moreover, Austin commended the bravery of US troops who stood guard to prevent further conflict or escalation.





"I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave U.S. troops who took part in today's actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners," he said. -- ANI





IMAGE: Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle is pictured at an air base, said to be following an interception mission of an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, in this handout image released April 14, 2024. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

