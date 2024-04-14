LS polls: Demand for private jets, choppers jumps up to 40%

With politicians and political party representatives crisscrossing the country for the Lok Sabha polls, the demand for chartered planes and helicopters has jumped up to 40 per cent, and the operators are expected to net 15-20 per cent more earnings, according to industry experts.

The hourly rates for chartered services have also spiked. The charge is about Rs 4.5 -5.25 lakh for an aircraft and around Rs 1.5- 1.7 lakh for a twin engine helicopter, they said.

While the demand has surged compared to the normal times and previous election years, there is lesser number of fixed wing aircraft and helicopters available. Some of the operators are looking to take planes and helicopters on wet lease.

"There is an increase in demand for helicopters and it is up to 25 per cent more in the election period compared to the normal period. The supply is less compared to the demand," Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI) President (Western Region) Captain Uday Gelli told PTI.

Generally, political parties use helicopters for their candidates and leaders to reach places in a shorter time, especially remote areas.

Gelli said the use of helicopters is being seen more in bigger states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) Managing Director Captain R K Bali told PTI that the demand for chartered planes is 30-40 per cent higher compared to the previous general polls.

The bookings for chartered planes are done in advance and operators will be looking for maximum utilisation of aircraft.

"There is always a gap between supply and demand. Some entities are looking to wet lease planes and helicopters to meet the demand," Bali said.

Helicopter use is charged on an hourly basis and the operators generally insist on booking by political parties for a specific number of days and a minimum number of flying hours every day during that period.

"Normally, the hourly rate for single engine helicopters is around Rs 80,000 to 90,000 while it is about Rs 1.5 to 1.7 lakh for twin engine helicopters. During election time, the rate is higher at up to Rs 1.5 lakh for single engine helicopters and up to Rs 3.5 lakh for twin engine helicopters," Gelli said.