Israel shuts schools, educational systems
April 14, 2024  11:43
image
Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools and other educational systems, effective Sunday, as the country's defence forces remain on high alert following Iran hitting Israel with over 200 projectiles, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Moreover, it further urged the Israeli civilians to be vigilant, to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to remain there for 10 minutes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been on high alert for an attack from Iran, with dozens of planes in the sky prepared to defend the country.

IDF spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a video statement, said, "Starting tomorrow morning and during the next few days, none of the educational systems, camp programs, or planned trips will take place."

No public events with more than 1,000 people can be held, the Home Front Command stated, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The statement also highlighted the growing sense of emergency due to the threats from Tehran following Israel's attack in Damascus on April 1, killing seven Iranian generals, according to the Jerusalem Post.

"We are taking all steps possible to ensure your safety," Rear Admiral Hagari told the Israeli public.

He reassued the Israeli citizens and said, "Since the start of the war, we have faced a variety of threats sent here by Iran's proxies and adapted our defense and attack systems accordingly," adding that the IDF was 'fully prepared'.

"The air force's defense and attack formations are on alert and dozens of planes are in the sky. We are conducting a situational assessment with our strategic partners, led by the USA, and we are maintaining close coordination with them," he stated.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Iranian demonstrators attend an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
