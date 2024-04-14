RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Iran fires over 200 drones, missiles on Israel
April 14, 2024  09:02
image
Iran on Sunday said that it has launched an airborne attack on Israel.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.

Israel's military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond. 

Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday said they are closing the country's airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack. 

Meanwhile, the United States has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security, vowing to help the country's defense against threats from Iran.

The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council's spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said.

The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria killed two Iranian generals inside an Iranian consular building. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack. Israel hasn't commented on it.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manushi Hots Up Dubai
Manushi Hots Up Dubai

Alaya looks happy... Mahesh Babu chills with daughter... Neha enjoys sugarcane juice...

PBKS Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

Jurel, Shashank or Rabada? Whose catching was most impressive?

Samson relieved after tense win over Punjab Kings
Samson relieved after tense win over Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals surged to their fifth victory in six games in IPL 2024 but skipper Sanju Samson does not want to get too ambitious, as past experiences have taught him to never take things for granted.

PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!

Rabada, Boult or Maharaj? Who is your pick?

PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

On a pitch that was difficult to score big runs, Punjab scored a par total of 147 for 8. Rajasthan scripted a late win thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's 10-ball 27.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances