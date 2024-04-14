Iran fires over 200 drones, missiles on Israel

Iran on Sunday said that it has launched an airborne attack on Israel.





The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.





Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.





Israel's military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond.





Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday said they are closing the country's airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.





Meanwhile, the United States has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security, vowing to help the country's defense against threats from Iran.





The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council's spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said.





The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.





Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria killed two Iranian generals inside an Iranian consular building. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack. Israel hasn't commented on it.