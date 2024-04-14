Iran 'concludes' op with a warning to US, Israel

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Sardar Bagheri, has said that the military operation against Israel has 'concluded' from Tehran's side, while issuing warning that if the United States helps Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will 'not have any security', and will be dealt with, according to CNN.





"Israel's actions in the consulate were condemned so a response should have been given," Bagheri said.





He also noted that, although the operation is concluded, Iranian forces continue to remain on high alert.





Iranian officials have made it apparent that the strikes this weekend were reprisals for an Israeli strike on April 1 that destroyed an Iranian consulate facility in Damascus.





Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, which Iran claims cost the lives of several officials, including Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi.





Following its attack on Israel, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander declared that a 'new equation' has been developed.





He stated that as a result, Iran will henceforth immediately retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, resources, or citizens.





"We have decided to create a new equation, which is that if from now on the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, personalities, and citizens, anywhere and at any point we will retaliate against them," CNN quoted the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami as saying to Iranian state TV.





"The Honest Promise operation is a prominent and very clear example of this new equation," Salami said. -- ANI

