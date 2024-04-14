RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
April 14, 2024  19:18
A 24-year-old Indian man who went to Canada in 2022 to pursue higher education was shot dead in his car in Vancouver city, police said on Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department in a press release said officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots.

Chirag Antil was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, it said.

The incident happened within a block of the route for Saturday's Vaisakhi parade and festival, police said.

The body was found in a vehicle in the area around 11 pm Friday, according to police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, CBC News reported. Visintin did not say if the killing was connected to gang activity.

Chirag Antil's family has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe with a goal of Canadian dollars 40,000 to repatriate his body to India.

'Hi, my name is Anurag Dahiya, and I'm seeking help or donations for my younger brother,' the fundraiser says.

'Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city,' it said.   -- PTI
