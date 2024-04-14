RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baramati LS fight not about relationships: Sunetra Pawar
April 14, 2024  19:47
The fight for Baramati Lok Sabha seat is not about relationships but about ideologies, Nationalist Congress Party candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar said on Sunday.

She is pitted against three time sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is NCP founder Sharad Pawar's daughter and Ajit Pawar's cousin.

"This election is not about relationships but about ideologies," she told reporters after paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary.

She said she was getting good response from the people of Baramati, a bastion of the Pawars that has been represented several times as MP by Sharad Pawar and as MLA by Ajit Pawar.

"I used to earlier ask votes for others but this time it is for myself. This is a different kind of responsibility," she added.

Incidentally, Sunetra Pawar had got emotional on Saturday when asked about Sharad Pawar's 'original' and 'outsider' comment.

During a workers' meet, Ajit Pawar urged voters to give 'the daughter-in-law (Sunetra Pawar) a chance since they had elected saheb (Sharad Pawar), daughter (Supriya Sule) and son (Ajit Pawar) several times'.

Responding to the comment, Sharad Pawar had said one was 'original' (referring to daughter Supriya Sule) and the other was an 'outsider' (Sunetra Pawar).   -- PTI
