Andhra CM Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting during roadshow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in pelting of stones on Saturday by some people during his election campaign here, his office said.

The YSRCP president suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple during his "Memanta Siddham (We are all ready)" bus yatra. Saturday was the 14th day of Reddy's 21-day election campaign ahead of polling for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state on May 13.





Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.





"A stone hit the chief minister while he was acknowledging the crowd as part of his bus tour at the Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.





On the advice of doctors, he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment, following which he headed back to his night halt station at Kesarapalle in NTR district around 12:30 am on Sunday.





A plastic surgeon administered two to three fine stitches on Reddy's wound, a doctor told reporters, adding that the chief minister has been advised not to sleep on his stomach. His treatment lasted for about 10 minutes, according to the doctor.





In a statement, the YSRCP said the party has announced that the bus yatra will take a break tomorrow. The party will release the next programme on Sunday, the statement released around 1 am said.





"Doctors examined Chief Minister Jagan's injury and gave local anaesthesia before stitching the wound...doctors have advised him on getting some rest. After greeting the hospital staff, Chief Minister Jagan proceeded to the Kesarapalle stay point (night halt)," it said.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu."





Reddy's Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M K Stalin condemned the incident.





"Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," he said on X.





West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on X said, "I am shocked to hear about the attack on Jagan ji. Praying for his speedy recovery." -- PTI