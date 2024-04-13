RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


When Rahul Gandhi buys Mysore Pak for 'brother' Stalin
April 13, 2024  11:05
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Saturday said the INDIA alliance will deliver a "sweet victory" on June 4.  

Stalin who was pleasantly surprised over receiving Mysore Pak from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the state on Friday, expressed that he was touched by his brother's sweet gesture."

The two leaders had addressed a poll rally in Coimbatore.

Posting a video of Gandhi jumping over a road divider and rapidly walking towards a sweet shop in Coimbatore to purchase Mysore Pak for him, Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X quoting a couplet from Thirukkural on the possession of love: touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother @RahulGandhi.

"On June 4th, #INDIA will surely deliver him a sweet victory!" the DMK president said.

In the video that went viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi could be seen jumping over a road divider, crossing the road and walking swiftly into a sweet shop. 

When asked what he would like to purchase, he could be heard replying to the salesperson "I want Mysore Pak for my brother Stalin."

After tasting the sample sweets offered to him, Gandhi could be seen paying for the gift pack, thanking the salesperson and posing for a group photo with the staff. 

He later walks up to Stalin and presents him the sweet gift, which the pleasantly surprised DMK president accepts. 

Posting the video, the Congress said in a post "Shri @RahulGandhi gifts famous Mysore Pak to Shri @mkstalin. Celebrating the loving relationship he shares with the people of Tamil Nadu." -- PTI 
