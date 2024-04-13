RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Terrorists don't play by rules, so...: Jaishankar
April 13, 2024  11:34
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India was committed to respond to any act of terrorism perpetrated from across the borders, and asserted that since terrorists do not play by rules, there cannot be any rules in the country's answer to them. 

Attacking the United Progressive Alliance dispensation over its response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, he said that after a lot of deliberation at the government level, nothing fruitful came out at that time as it was felt that the cost of attacking Pakistan was more than not attacking it. Interacting with youth on Friday at an event titled Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario in Pune, he asked that if a similar attack happens now and one does not react to it, how can the next such attacks be prevented. 

Jaishankar also said that the country's foreign policy has undergone a change since 2014 and it is the way terrorism is dealt with. 

When asked about countries with which India finds it challenging to maintain relationships, Jaishankar said India should question whether it should maintain any relationship with certain countries. 

"Well, one is just next to us. Let us be honest, the one country that is very, very difficult is Pakistan, and for that, we should only introspect why. One reason for this is us," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver

Young Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni credited skipper KL Rahul and coach Justin Langer for keeping faith in him despite his disappointing run early in the ongoing IPL season, saying their support helped him perform against the...

This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar
This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar

'The BJP is using administrative machinery to fight elections'

What AAP Is Telling BJP...
What AAP Is Telling BJP...

Aam Aadmi Party supporters carry a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi-Shah'
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi-Shah'

'Maharashtra's asmita was crushed under Delhi's feet.' 'Marathi Manoos is definitely angry.'

Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail
Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Movie stars Kamal Haasan and Gautami campaign for candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on Friday, April 19, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances