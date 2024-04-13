Terrorists don't play by rules, so...: Jaishankar





Attacking the United Progressive Alliance dispensation over its response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, he said that after a lot of deliberation at the government level, nothing fruitful came out at that time as it was felt that the cost of attacking Pakistan was more than not attacking it. Interacting with youth on Friday at an event titled Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario in Pune, he asked that if a similar attack happens now and one does not react to it, how can the next such attacks be prevented.





Jaishankar also said that the country's foreign policy has undergone a change since 2014 and it is the way terrorism is dealt with.





When asked about countries with which India finds it challenging to maintain relationships, Jaishankar said India should question whether it should maintain any relationship with certain countries.





"Well, one is just next to us. Let us be honest, the one country that is very, very difficult is Pakistan, and for that, we should only introspect why. One reason for this is us," he said. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India was committed to respond to any act of terrorism perpetrated from across the borders, and asserted that since terrorists do not play by rules, there cannot be any rules in the country's answer to them.