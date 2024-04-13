RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Siddaramaiah thanks NIA, Karnataka police for arresting cafe blast accused
April 13, 2024  12:42
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday thanked the National Investigation Agency and the state police over the arrest of the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. 

He maintained that the truth would come out after interrogation. "I thank the NIA and the Karnataka police. They were able to trace the accused persons and arrest them in Kolkata," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysore. 

The chief minister said the accused have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand. 

"After interrogation, we will get to know what had happened," he said. 

The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured. -- PTI
