Sandeshkhali probe points to rights violation: NHRC





The National Human Rights Commission, in its report, also observed that the "pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier", preventing individuals from voicing their grievances.





The rights panel has made several recommendations and sought an action taken report within eight weeks on each of the recommendations made therein from the government of West Bengal, the NHRC said in a statement on Saturday.





"The Commission's spot inquiry has revealed several instances of atrocities inflicted upon the victims, which clearly demonstrate, prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant," it said.





The report has been uploaded on the NHRC website for "wider dissemination of information," the statement said.





The Commission has sent its spot inquiry report to the chief secretary and DGP, West Bengal for submitting the ATR. -- PTI

In a spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal, the NHRC has flagged "several instances of atrocities", saying it indicates that there was a "violation of human rights" due to "negligence" in the prevention of such incidents.