Remove Bournvita from health drinks category: Govt
April 13, 2024  20:36
The government has asked all the e-commerce companies to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the health drinks category from their portals. 

"National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a statutory body constituted under section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights Act 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," the commerce and industry ministry said in an advisory to all e-commerce companies. 

The order is dated April 10, 2024. 

It said that all e-commerce companies/portals are advised to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of health drinks from their platforms/sites. 

On April 2, food safety standards regulator FSSAI directed all e-commerce food business operators to ensure appropriate categorisation of food products being sold on their websites. -- PTI
