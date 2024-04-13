RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rameshwaram cafe blast suspects brought to B'luru
April 13, 2024  09:54
image
Two prime accused in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case were brought to the city by the National Investigation Agency from Kolkata on transit remand, police sources said on Saturday.
  
Both will be taken for a routine medical test, after which they will be produced before the NIA court in Bengaluru.

A court in Kolkata had on Friday granted a 3-day transit remand to the two accused in the blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital.

The NIA had arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused.

An IED explosion rocked the cafe located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Harbhajan advises 'tired' Siraj to take rest
Harbhajan advises 'tired' Siraj to take rest

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggling speedster Mohammed Siraj should be rested so that he can regain his form.

Check Out Athiya's Reactions!
Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

A brilliant delivery from Kuldeep Yadav found the outside edge of his bat, and the disappointment on Athiya's face was evident.

Kavitha forced S C Reddy to pay Rs 25 cr to AAP: CBI
Kavitha forced S C Reddy to pay Rs 25 cr to AAP: CBI

Reddy, who was an accused in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, had turned an approver in the case that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI is yet to file a chargesheet against...

DC Vs LSGC: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
DC Vs LSGC: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Kuldeep or Khaleel? Who's your pick?

Sinner, Djokovic reach Monte Carlo Masters semis
Sinner, Djokovic reach Monte Carlo Masters semis

Novak Djokovic also surpassed Rafael Nadal to make a record 77 Masters 1000 semi-final appearances.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances