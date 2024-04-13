Rains in parts of Delhi-NCR bring respite from heat, more likely on Sunday





The India meteorological department attributed the rains to an active western disturbance over northwest India.





It has also forecast light rain accompanied by gusty winds on Sunday.





The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.





"The temperature in the capital will drop by nearly 33 per cent, with overcast skies and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph due to an active western disturbance that hit northwest India on April 12," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.





The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19.





The temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then.





After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day, he said. -- PTI

Rains hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the heat.