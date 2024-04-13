RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rain lashes Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, yellow alert issued
April 13, 2024  00:58
File image
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is enduring heavy rainfall, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on its official X handle posted that the Central Meteorological Department has announced yellow alert in four districts and advised to refrain from fishing on the coast of Kerala. 

Central Meteorological Department on its official website, issued the forecast for the next five days and the department has announced a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala. 

The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. 

The department has said that there are chances of heavy rain in the districts. Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. 

The Indian Meteorological Department on its official site predicted thunderstorms and lightning for districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Mallapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottyam. -- PTI
