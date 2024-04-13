RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No Malayalam film will be given to PVR screens: FEFKA
April 13, 2024  16:04
The Film Employees Federation of Kerala on Saturday said that no Malayalam film will be given to any PVR owned screen or theatre till it compensates producers from the southern state for the loss suffered by them due to the multiplex company not showing films made by them across India. 

FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B announced the decision at a press conference held here where noted producers like Blessy Ipe Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan were also present. 

Unnikrishnan said that there was an ongoing dispute between PVR and the film producer's association on the issue of virtual print fee charged by the multiplex company. 

The producers' association decided not to give any films to PVR's new screen at Forum Mall till the dispute was resolved, he said. 

"As a countermeasure, PVR, with a cartel-like strategy, decided not to show any Malayalam film on any of the theatres or screens owned by them across India. This has caused a significant financial loss as well as mental pressure to producers, including Blessy," he said. 

He said that PVR does not have the courage to take such a stand in the other south Indian states, but was taking unfair advantage of the Malayalam film industry's view of resolving issues democratically. -- PTI
