NIA charges 2 accused in Manipur car blast case

The explosion, triggered by a bomb planted in a Mahindra Scorpio, took place on a bridge adjoining Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta area, along Tiddim road (NH-02), in Kwakta ward no. 07 (KMC), Bishnupur on June 21, 2023.





Three people were injured in the blast which damaged the bridge, an electric pole, electrical assets and surrounding houses.





Mohammed Noor Hussain alias Tomba alias Mohammed Nur Hasan and Seiminlun Gangte alias Minlun, who was identified as the key conspirator, were arrested in connection with the blast.





"The NIA on Friday charge-sheeted two accused, including the main conspirator, in the June 2023 Kwatka (Manipur) vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device blast case, in which three persons were injured and several public and private properties were damaged," the statement said. -- PTI

