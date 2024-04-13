RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA charges 2 accused in Manipur car blast case
April 13, 2024  16:40
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against two accused, including the key conspirator, in last year's Manipur car bomb blast case in which three people were injured, an official statement issued on Saturday said. 

The agency filed the chargesheet before a special NIA court in Manipur's Bishnupur on Friday, it said. 

The explosion, triggered by a bomb planted in a Mahindra Scorpio, took place on a bridge adjoining Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta area, along Tiddim road (NH-02), in Kwakta ward no. 07 (KMC), Bishnupur on June 21, 2023. 

Three people were injured in the blast which damaged the bridge, an electric pole, electrical assets and surrounding houses. 

Mohammed Noor Hussain alias Tomba alias Mohammed Nur Hasan and Seiminlun Gangte alias Minlun, who was identified as the key conspirator, were arrested in connection with the blast. 

"The NIA on Friday charge-sheeted two accused, including the main conspirator, in the June 2023 Kwatka (Manipur) vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device blast case, in which three persons were injured and several public and private properties were damaged," the statement said. -- PTI
