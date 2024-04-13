RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi meets India's top gamers; plays VR games
April 13, 2024  11:11
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry.

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the prime minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," Modi told the gamers during the interaction.

"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," he said.

The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the prime minister, who stressed how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver

Young Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni credited skipper KL Rahul and coach Justin Langer for keeping faith in him despite his disappointing run early in the ongoing IPL season, saying their support helped him perform against the...

This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar
This woman will challenge Amit Shah in Gandhinagar

'The BJP is using administrative machinery to fight elections'

What AAP Is Telling BJP...
What AAP Is Telling BJP...

Aam Aadmi Party supporters carry a poster in support of Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi-Shah'
'Raj Thackeray Should Have Opposed Modi-Shah'

'Maharashtra's asmita was crushed under Delhi's feet.' 'Marathi Manoos is definitely angry.'

Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail
Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Movie stars Kamal Haasan and Gautami campaign for candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on Friday, April 19, 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances